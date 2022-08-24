Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Trading Down 1.8%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. 4,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Oriental Land Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Oriental Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.