O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $690.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $635.00 to $690.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

ORLY stock traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $713.57. 8,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,754. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $675.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.31. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

