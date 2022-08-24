O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 3.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $715.18. 8,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,754. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.50.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.