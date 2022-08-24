Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.41 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $113.41 million and approximately $979,640.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

