Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

