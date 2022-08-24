OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 9,864 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 9,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $23,870.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,397 shares in the company, valued at $576,920.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OppFi Stock Performance
NYSE OPFI remained flat at $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 144,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,771. The company has a market cap of $267.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.