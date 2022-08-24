OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 9,864 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 9,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $23,870.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,397 shares in the company, valued at $576,920.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE OPFI remained flat at $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 144,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,771. The company has a market cap of $267.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OppFi by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OppFi by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OppFi by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

