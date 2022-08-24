Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $205.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

