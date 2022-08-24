Open Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $647,349.82 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $647,349.82 and approximately $22,148.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.