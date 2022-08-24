Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,134. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

