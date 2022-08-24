OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.12). 28,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 36,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.14).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

