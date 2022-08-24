Onooks (OOKS) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Onooks has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $68,516.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Onooks has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00771557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016522 BTC.
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.
