Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Shares Down 0.5%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.20. 24,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 97,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Oncology Pharma Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.
About Oncology Pharma
Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.
