Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.49. 8,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.43 and its 200 day moving average is $280.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.