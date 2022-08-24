Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0001

Odyssey (OCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $735,821.48 and approximately $241,425.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00075863 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.