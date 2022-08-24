Octopus Protocol (OPS) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a market cap of $46,875.86 and $57,393.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Octopus Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,689.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075169 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Coin Profile

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octopus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octopus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.