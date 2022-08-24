OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Trading 2.5% Higher

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.63. 3,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 54,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

