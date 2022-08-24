Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $103.67 million and $11.23 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076943 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

