Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $103.67 million and $11.23 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128672 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033442 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076943 BTC.
Ocean Protocol Coin Profile
Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.
