OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OERLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.