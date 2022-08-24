Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.01

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 644854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

