Oakview Capital Management L.P. Sells 178,889 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 178,889 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 6.7% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,478,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $124,731,000 after acquiring an additional 319,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 929,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 41,651 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 92,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCSA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. 210,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,146,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.