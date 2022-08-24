NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.41. 790,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,584,156. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

