Nuvei (NVEI) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is one of 232 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nuvei to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 9.08% 9.12% 5.15% Nuvei Competitors -41.91% -7,114.41% -4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvei and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 4 10 0 2.71 Nuvei Competitors 773 5605 11743 266 2.63

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuvei currently has a consensus price target of $66.92, suggesting a potential upside of 105.90%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than its peers.

30.5% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvei and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million $102.29 million 63.73 Nuvei Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.43

Nuvei’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei. Nuvei is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nuvei beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

