Nuco.cloud Market Capitalization Hits $530,149.59 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $530,149.59 and $37,923.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767499 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00016565 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Coin Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.
Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud
