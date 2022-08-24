Nuco.cloud Market Capitalization Hits $530,149.59 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $530,149.59 and $37,923.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767499 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

