NU Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 49,252 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 138% compared to the average daily volume of 20,715 call options.

Shares of NU traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,256,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $108,091,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $3,957,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,223,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 762,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

