Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $148.76. The company had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average is $132.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Novanta has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Novanta by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

