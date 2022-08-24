Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 8.5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.94. 799,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,886,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.