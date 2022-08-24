Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPIFF opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPIFF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.