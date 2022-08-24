Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.53-15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.82 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 10,283,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,771. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

