Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-9.37 EPS.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Nordson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.