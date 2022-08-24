Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.60.

Nordson Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,277. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

