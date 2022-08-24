Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-9.37 EPS.

Nordson Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.44.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

