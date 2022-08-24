Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Price Target Cut to €11.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €17.00 ($17.35) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 1,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

