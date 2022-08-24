Nocopi Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, August 26th (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Shares of Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nocopi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.