Nimiq (NIM) 1-Day Volume Hits $195,909.00

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $195,909.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,458.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.81 or 0.07697544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00156511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00262628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00706914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00623245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001040 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,273,750,894 coins and its circulating supply is 9,706,750,894 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

