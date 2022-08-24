NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,122,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $151,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.82. 128,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

