NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the quarter. NICE makes up about 17.1% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC owned about 0.27% of NICE worth $37,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in NICE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.88.

Shares of NICE traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,625. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 10.74%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

