NFT Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $21.51 and approximately $112,208.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,458.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00076098 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.