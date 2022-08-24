NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.25

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.25 and traded as high as C$14.04. NFI Group shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 199,996 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03. The firm has a market cap of C$992.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.57.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

