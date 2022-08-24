NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 3.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 10,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,079,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $408,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 799.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 732,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 553.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 76,359 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

