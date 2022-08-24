NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 3.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 10,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,079,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
