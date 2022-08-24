NewYorkCoin (NYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $921,561.53

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $921,561.53 and $490.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00264063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

