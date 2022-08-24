NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in NetEase by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.