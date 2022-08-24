NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $942,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $226.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,193. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $189.94 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.85.

