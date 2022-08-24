NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $429,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,214. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $107.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.65.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

