Neblio Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Neblio has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $389,502.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,419,035 coins and its circulating supply is 19,392,415 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

