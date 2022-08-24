Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,649 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Navigator worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 118,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.44 million, a PE ratio of 595.30 and a beta of 1.87. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Navigator

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.