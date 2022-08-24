NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.61. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

NASB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $407.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67.

About NASB Financial

(Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.