NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading 8.9% Higher

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.79. 8,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 832,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $636.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.