Nahmii (NII) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,393.00

Nahmii (NII) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Nahmii has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Nahmii has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $37,393.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nahmii coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nahmii

NII is a coin. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

