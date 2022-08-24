NAFTY Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. NAFTY has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAFTY coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00771413 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NAFTY Coin Profile
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.
Buying and Selling NAFTY
Receive News & Updates for NAFTY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAFTY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.