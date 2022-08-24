Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $144.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

